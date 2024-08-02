The United Transformation Movement Party (UTM) Councillor for the Mpamba ward in Nkhata Bay, Joseph Thula, has been elected as the new Council Chairperson at an elective council meeting held today August 02, 2024 at the Nkhata Bay Council Chamber.

Thula has won after securing seven votes out of 12 cast in the second round following a tie of votes in the first round, competing with Independent Councillor Patrick Manda of Chitheka ward.

In his acceptance speech, Thula promised to spearhead developments in the district.

“I promised to spearhead the completion of projects that are stalled and encourage teamwork in developing the lakeshore district,” he said.

An independent councillor, Brown Chizeze of Usisya Ward, has been elected Vice Council Chairperson.

Meanwhile, Nkhata Bay District Commissioner Rodgers Newa has advised the newly elected officials to facilitate cordial relationships with the public servants to propel the development of the interests of Nkhata Bay.