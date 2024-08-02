The organisers of Ku Mingoli Bash say all is set for the 2024 Ku Mingoli Bash, which will take place tomorrow on 3 August at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Speaking to Malawi24 online Managing Director for Sound Addicts Shadreck Kalukusha noted that, this year’s Ku Mingoli Bash will be headlined by local artists as part of promoting local talent.

According to Kalukusha, this year’s festival aims to provide an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents hence not inviting international artists.

“This year, we are not featuring international artists. This signifies a potential trend for Ku Mingoli Bash, as we are committed to promoting Malawian art. We recognize that by insisting on international artists, we are neglecting our local talent,” said Kalukusha.

The theme for this yearevente, i “Local & Proud” with the Nyau King Tay Grin, a man of the moment Zeze, Eli Njuchi, Saint, Gwamba, Namadingo, Lulu & Mathumela, Temwah and many other local artists be headliners.

Kalukusha said the event will have heavy security with over 150 private security personnel, 20 security dogs and some police officers, who will also help to control traffic.

“The mayor has also assisted us in creating a one-way system to ensure clear traffic direction on the day, allowing for easy access to the venue,” he said.

He added that all artists on the lineup have confirmed their participation and are prepared to perform.

In her remarks Lilongwe City Mayor Esther Sagawa commended the initiative, calling it a good platform for supporting local artists and also entertaining the people.

Ku Mingoli Bash has also partnered with the council on their ‘Clean and Green City’ initiative by donating cleaning utensils worth K1.5 million.

Some of the confirmed performing acts include Tay Grin, Gwamba, Namadingo, Zeze Kingston, Lulu, Saint, Temwa, Eli Njuchi, Praise Umali, Bucci, Emmie Deebo, Pop Young, and Kellie Devine, who serve as ambassadors.