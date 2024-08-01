Facing significant financial losses from lawsuits, employers in Malawi are working to better understand employment regulations.

On Wednesday, the Employers’ Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) held a two-day workshop in Blantyre, focusing on best practices for managing disciplinary and no-fault dismissals to lower litigation risks.

ECAM President Anne Chavula highlighted the need for employers to bridge the gap between legal knowledge and courtroom proceedings, especially concerning the Employment Act and the Labor Relations Act.

Msowoya: the court strives for a balanced approach.

“Employers are losing substantial amounts due to a lack of understanding about employment laws. This training aims to empower employers to navigate complex legal terrain and reduce litigation costs,” said Chavula.

Austin Msowoya, Chairperson of the Industrial Relations Court, supported the training’s importance, attributing the increase in court cases to insufficient stakeholder engagement.

He suggested that enhanced interaction among employees, the Malawi Congress of Trade Union, and the Ministry of Labor could help decrease the number of court cases.

Msowoya also addressed claims that the Industrial Relations Court favors employees, asserting that the court strives for a balanced approach, with individual justice and impartiality in its decisions.

The workshop attracted a diverse group of participants, including human resource professionals, legal officers, disciplinary committee members, senior managers, line managers, and workers’ union representatives.