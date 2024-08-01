Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has urged the 2,625 students who graduated from Mzuzu University to prove the value of their degrees by contributing positively to the country’s development.

Speaking at the 26th graduation ceremony, President Chakwera emphasized that tertiary education that does not add value to the economy is worthless. He challenged the graduates to demonstrate the skills and knowledge they acquired during their studies by actively participating in finding solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

“But i want you to remember in order to be of economic value in this world and in this country, it is not enough to say what you studied or learned in this university, you must also prove it. And as far as i know anytime you claim that you’re a college educated person the world will want to see the evidence of your education” Chakwera said.

The President emphasized the importance of problem-solving skills and encouraged the graduates to be proactive in finding solutions to the country’s challenges.

The graduation ceremony marked a significant milestone for the students, who have completed their studies in various fields. The graduates were awarded degrees and diplomas in different disciplines, and were congratulated by the President and university officials.