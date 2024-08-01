The Balaka District Council has launched an initiative to promote food security through soil conservation and environmental management.

The 2024 Integrated Catchment Conservation and Management Campaign aims to encourage farmers to adopt modern farming methods and techniques to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Pharaoh Kambiri, Chairperson of Balaka District Council, emphasized the importance of adhering to environmental conservation by-laws to save the environment

Allan Kaliwo, Chief Agriculture Extension Officer at Machinga Agricultural Development Division (ADD) highlighted the urgent need for soil conservation measures, citing the district’s annual soil loss of 29 metric tonnes.

The campaign’s theme “Integrated Catchment Conservation and Management for Enhanced Climate and Improved Livelihood,” reflects the council’s commitment to supporting farmers in adapting to climate change and improving their livelihoods.