Silver Strikers Football Club leading goal scorer Adiel Kaduya will leave the country to further his studies in the United States of America.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder who has been absent for the Central Bankers since his injury in early June will not return as expected after his recovery.

According to Silver Strikers official Facebook page,Kaduya is leaving to continue with his studies.

“Today,we bid farewell to Adiel Kaduya,our remarkable 19-year-old forward as he embarks on a new journey to further his studies abroad” reads a post by Silver Strikers.

Kaduya took the league by storm when he scored 4 goals in 8 matches for the league leaders in his maiden season.

Since joining Silver Strikers in 2022 through Silver’s youth team, Kaduya contributed to the team’s triumph at both district and regional championships before earning a spot in the main squad.

Surely he will be missed by the Central Bankers who are looking to clinch their first league title since 2014.