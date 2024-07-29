Credible Investments Limited (CIL) has partnered with Triephornia Mpinganjira’s ‘Kuthandiza Omwe Alibe Kuthekera Kupita Patsogolo’ Project to aid individuals who want to start a business but cannot access the necessary funds due to lack of capital.

This has been made in a press statement issued on Monday, signed by CIL Executive Director, Abbas Nasser.

Nasser said that the partnership aims to push the project from 18 million to MK20 million, which means that instead of having 18 winners, the project will now have 20 winners.

“Our core value of Credible Investment Limited is to advance in innovation and economic growth for a better Malawi. We believe not only in entrepreneurship as a catalyst for economic development but also entrepreneurship. Malawi has great potential, and it begins with small-scale businesses.

“This is the reason we would like to partner with this great initiative for the betterment of Malawian citizens,” he said.

Responding to the noble gesture, Mpinganjira expressed gratitude to CIL for their support, stating that it validates her dream through the project.

According to Mpinganjira, it’s uncommon to find opportunities like these, especially when considering the state of young people in this country, who deserve business opportunities.

The grand finale of the project will be held at BICC on 30th August, where 16 winners will be unveiled.

CIL, based in Njewa, Lilongwe, is a registered company that produces cigarettes and began operations in March 2022.