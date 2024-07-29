A 23-year-old man with mental illness was killed in Chiradzulu district after attacking seven villagers.

The deceased, identified by Chiradzulu Police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Cosmas Kagulo as Frank Chiphazi from Ngwale village under Traditional Authority Ntchema, died on Saturday, July 27, 2024, around 5:00 PM.

Kagulo reported that Chiphazi visited Loveness Matope’s home on the mentioned date, where he was given food. After eating, Chiphazi accused Matope of poisoning him and began assaulting her. Matope’s cries for help summoned nearby villagers, who intervened and saved her. However, Chiphazi then attacked the group, injuring seven villagers before they managed to subdue him.

The police responded to the incident and transported Chiphazi to the hospital, where he later died while receiving treatment. A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was severe head injuries resulting from the assault.