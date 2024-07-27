Following the election of Morgan Tembo as the new M’mbelwa Council Chairperson, Anthony Dewe has been elected as his Vice with 12 votes.

From UTM, Duwe defeated Victor Muva from MCP, who received 8 votes, Zaluma from UTM with 2 votes, and Moster Lungu from MCP, who secured 4 votes. Muva withdrew from the chair position during the election.

Tembo is the new M’mbelwa Council Chairperson.

Upon accepting the election, Dewe emphasized that unity and coordination among council officials and civil society organizations are crucial for the council’s development. “As a leader, I am committed to working closely with the Chairperson and the entire council to advance our district,” he said.

Tembo represents the Ekwendeni ward in Mzimba North-East Constituency, while his deputy Dewe is from the Kapopo ward in Mzimba South-West Constituency.

Catherine Gotani Hara, MP for Mzimba North East and Speaker of the National Assembly assured that both the Chairperson and Vice Chairperson will receive full support to enhance the Mzimba district.

District Commissioner Rodney Simwaka, speaking on behalf of the secretariat, also pledged support for the new council leadership.

Various districts and cities, councils across the country are holding similar elections per Malawian council regulations.