After a long period of time, Nokia phones will now be on the market in Malawi.

This follows a fresh announcement of the development by Human Mobile Devices (HMD), makers of Nokia smartphones and features.

The event was held at Crossroads hotel in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Head of sales for Africa, Asia, and Middle East at HMD Usman Shahid said among other things, they have put affordable pricing for the smartphones which also include keypart oriented phones.

“We are allover in Malawi across major cities of Mzuzu, Blantyre, Lilongwe and in other districts. Phone dealers interested in purchasing HMD/Nokia phones can acquire them at Newlook at wholesale prices. For end-users, you can get all the HMD/ Nokia Smartphones and feature phones in all shops across the country branded with HMD/Nokia, “he explained.

He said HMD is committed to supporting all marketing activities to boost sales for dealers who order our phones for retail businesses.

HMD offers 12 months warranty and 100% guarantee on feature phones. The service center is in Alliance Mall Lilongwe, Rabi Mall in Blantyre and Hope investment in Mzuzu.

Nokia, is one of the long termed phone brands and the return will mark memories for generations.