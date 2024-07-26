30th July 2024 will not be an ordinary day at least for a man known as Norman Paulos Chisale.

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court has set down 30th July, to deliver its ruling on Chisale’s criminal matter which involved a fake certificate saga, according to a notice of delivery of the ruling made today.

Chisale was answering charges involving accusations that he used someone’s certificate to join the Malawi Defense Force in 1996.

A state witness, Pythias Hiwa, told the court during prosecution that Chisale used his (the witness’) Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) certificate to join the Malawi army.

According to Hiwa, he went to Malawi Defense Force (MDF) interviews in 1996 but was not recruited. At the time, his relative was a Lieutenant Colonel in the army and when Hiwa visited the relative he was told that Norman Paulosi Chisale was using his certificate.

On how the certificate got into Chisale’s hands, Hiwa said Chisale went to his (Hiwa’s) village where he demanded Hiwa’s certificate claiming that it would be used for recruiting Hiwa into the army. Hiwa never got his certificate back. He, however, said he did not report the matter to any police station.

He added that in 2012, he met Chisale in Lilongwe and later Chisale visited his house but did not find him (Hiwa) home. According to Hiwa, his wife told him that Chisale’s visit was not in good faith.

Hiwa was one of eight witnesses in the case against Chisale who is former President Peter Mutharika’s ex-bodyguard.

Apart from the fake certificate case, Chisale is also facing charges of money laundering in a separate case.