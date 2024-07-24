MEC has declared Steward Mwase of the Malawi Congress Party as the official councilor for Mwansa Ward in Mangochi Northeast constituency and Maxwell Chipiliro Phiri, an independent candidate, as the official councilor for Chilaweni Ward in Blantyre Rural East constituency. These appointments are effective until July 23, 2025.

Annabel Mtalimanja, Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission, made the announcement at the HHI main tally center in Blantyre.

She commended the voters and participants across the 13 centers in the two constituencies for their democratic participation in the by-elections, which were held to fill vacancies following the deaths of the previously elected councilors.

Mtalimanja noted that the commission received two complaints: one from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) alleging that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) conducted campaigning in Mwansa, Mangochi, after the campaign period had officially closed, and another from MCP alleging improper campaigning and handouts by a DPP member.

The commission found the complaints regarding the MCP’s actions outside Mwansa Ward to be invalid due to insufficient evidence.

Chilaweni Ward Results:

– Allan Chikomo (UP): 17

– George Chiluma (IND): 203

– Ted Knox Kaliat (PDP): 392

– Lucius Kasonya (LCP): 54

– Reuben Lungu (DPP): 467

– Anthony Mitambo (UDF): 635

– Kulira Mulirabello (MRP): 40

– Bernard Nteche (MCP): 142

– Maxwell Chipiliro Phiri (IND): 1882

Mwansa Ward Results:

– Kidah Adam (DPP): 494

– M’bwana Dickson Asam (UDF): 475

– Anderson M’madi (UP): 17

– Steward Mwase (MCP): 1073

– Lyna Bridget Tedie (PDP): 57