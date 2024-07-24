The Ku Mingoli Bash slated for Civo Stadium in the Capital Lilongwe on 3rd August continues receiving a boost as stakeholders pour support towards the preparations.

HIFI Electronics the leading provider of high-quality musical instruments, professional audio and electronic equipment in Malawi announced their support towards this year’s event.

The partnership is in line with promoting Malawian music by elevating and showcasing local talent globally.

James Theza from HIFI Electronics stated, “Ku Mingoli Bash’s focus on promoting Malawian acts aligns perfectly with our mission. It is important to promote Malawian music and take it to the world”.

In his remarks, Sound Addicts Live Managing Director Shadreck Kalukusha said they are proud of HiFi Electronics’ decision to join the campaign.

” This support aligns with our goal of creating a top-notch event by Malawians, for Malawians”.

Among other things HIFI Electronics has pledged to provide; Heavy-duty barriers:ensuring attendee safety. Stage set-up equipment enhancing the stage set, and Transportation:facilitating event logistics.

Ku Mingoli Bash is the annual festival dedicated to showcasing the best of Malawian music and talent.