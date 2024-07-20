Member of Parliament for Balaka North Constituency, Tony Ngalande, has expressed frustration over the slow progress in constructing a critical inner road in Balaka Township.

The less than 2-kilometer stretch, which connects Escom turn-off to Ngwangwa filling station, has been stalled for over a year with no visible progress.

During a full council meeting on Friday, Ngalande urged the Roads Authority to take immediate action and expedite the works. He criticized the authority for lacking transparency and communication when engaging contractors for various road projects in the district.

Ngalande: The progress is slow.

“As the owners of the district, we are surprised that contractors start work without any prior notification or consultation,” Ngalande lamented.

The stalled project has significantly affected businesses operating along the road section, according to Haroon Moyenda Matipa, Chairperson of the Balaka Central Market Vendors.

“The quality of our goods and products is compromised due to the dust emanating from the road, forcing us to sell our merchandise at a low price,” said Moyenda.

Currently, the contractor has left the site, and passages to vital business premises including filling stations and banks have been blocked.

In response, Roads Authority Spokesperson Portia Kajanga requested a questionnaire to gather more information before addressing the issue but was not available for comment until press time.