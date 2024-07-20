The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has revoked the accreditation licenses of Millennium University and Skyway University, along with all their programs.

NCHE’s chief executive officer, Ambulire Phiri, stated that the revocation was due to these institutions’ failure to meet the Council’s minimum standards.

The released accreditation list also reveals that the Council has also withdrawn licenses for five undergraduate programs from Exploits University for not meeting these standards.

Phiri emphasized in discussions with local media that all higher education institutions should refrain from offering programs that are not freshly accredited. She further underscored the importance for Malawi’s tertiary education institutions to annually publicize the accreditation status of their programs.