Political activist Bon Kalindo has expressed shock and dismay at the government’s decision to hike import duty for candles describing the move as ill-timing and will worsen the already worsening situation in the country claiming that candles are being used by the poor in Malawi.

Kalindo said the whole motive of hiking the import duty of candles is to bar people from buying and taking them to nationwide Candlelight Memorial Services which are being conducted in the country in honour of the departed soul of Saulosi Chilima and eight others, whose mysterious death has questions than answers.

He has assured the government that even if import duty on candles has been raised to punish the poor from lighting their houses because of Candlelight Memorial Services, the activities will continue in the country until such time Malawians know the truth about the tragic death of Dr Chilima and eight others.

Speaking through an audio clip circulating on various social media platforms, Kalindo has asked the Government of Malawi to revisit its relationship with Rwanda claiming that the country is hosting refugees and soldiers from Rwanda.

Kalindo added that the presence of Rwandan soldiers in Malawi is very worrisome demanding government explanations to the Malawi citizens.

He has observed that on 15th July 2024, the Rwandans were seen taking part in the voting processes for the presidential elections taking place in their country at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe a development which is posing more questions than answers.

The activist said the Government of Malawi do not want people in the diaspora to vote for the country’s presidential elections to take place on 16th September, 2024 why allowing refugees to vote for the elections taking place in their country-Rwanda.

He said another thing which is posing many questions is that these Rwandans are obtaining Passports at Devil Street in Lilongwe observing that they have been doing this for two months now while the owners of land are finding it hard to obtain passports.

“The Rwandan soldiers can not come to Malawi for nothing, they are in DRC supporting M23 rebels and Mozambique in Cabo Delgado Province, one day we will regret to have them here,” said Kalindo.

He said Malawi leaders are known to be beggars and one day, they will beg war to come to their country observing that a sovereign state, Malawi cannot allow Rwandans to vote in Malawi while the country’s citizens in the diaspora are being denied the right to vote.

Kalindo has described Malawi as a cursed nation not by God’s wish but because its leaders are the ones cursed for not having the welfare of the citizens at heart arguing that if they have the welfare of the citizens in the diaspora, they could allow them to vote for their leaders here at home.