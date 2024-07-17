Chikwawa District Commissioner Nardin Kamba received an applaud from Malawi Vice President Michael Usi following a surprise visit to the district government offices this morning

Usi arrived at the Chikwawa District Council offices around 7:45 AM to find the DC already present since reporting to the office at 7:28 AM, a punctuality that pleased the VP.

During their interaction, Kamba outlined his daily work schedule, plans to secure funds for the council, and the challenges they face.

However, Usi encountered Chikwawa District Health Officer (DHO) Grace Momba absent from her office after 8:00 AM, as she was en route to Nchalo for a workshop. This prompted Usi to call her for clarification.

Usi encouraged DHO Momba to prioritize proactive leadership and set an example through effective time management.