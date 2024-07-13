On June 10, 2024, a military aircraft, the Do228-202(K), crashed into the slope of a hill in Chikangawa Forest while on a domestic flight from Lilongwe to Mzuzu under marginal weather conditions. All nine occupants onboard were fatally injured, and the aircraft was destroyed.

Following a request from the Republic of Malawi, the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU), representing the aircraft’s design and manufacturing state, dispatched a team to Malawi.

This team, supported by aircraft manufacturer experts, has been working alongside the Civil Aviation Administration of Malawi and the Malawi Armed Forces.

The investigation has involved examining the accident site, the departure and destination aerodromes, and the aircraft’s home base.

A Global Positioning System (GPS) unit recovered from the wreckage was transported to the BFU’s recorder and avionics laboratory. The data from the GPS, which includes flight information, is being thoroughly analyzed, though this process is expected to take some time.

By ICAO Annex 13, the BFU has been delegated by Malawi to conduct the investigation.

An Interim Report, detailing the gathered facts up to that point, is expected to be published in both German and English by the end of August on the BFU’s website: [www.bfu-web.de/EN/](http://www.bfu-web.de/EN/).

The final report will include a detailed analysis of the facts, conclusions, causes, and safety recommendations.

It is important to note that the BFU’s investigation is independent of any judicial or administrative proceedings and is solely aimed at preventing future accidents. The reports will not address issues of guilt, liability, or claims.