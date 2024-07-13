Title chasers, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, will welcome Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League match at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Nomads, who were frustrated by the Mzuzu-based side last season when the two teams met at the same venue, will go for revenge as they lost the championship battle after that disappointing 1-all draw in the 2023 season.

With Silver Strikers playing on Sunday, Wanderers will go flat out to cut the gap between the two teams which is currently at eight points.

Bob Mpinganjira, an assistant to Meck Mwase said his charges know the importance of winning the game.

“We plan to win this game and we have been talking to the players the whole week. They know the importance of the game and we need three points so that we close the gap. We have been focusing on all areas of defending and mostly in our attacking area where we need to score goals so that we can win this game,” said Mpinganjira.

Moyale’ Coach, Prichard Mwansa, said despite beating Chintheche United in the FDH Cup round of 32, he is not satisfied with his charges since this is a different game and a different competition.

“This is another game in a different competition. I told the boys to have a desire for goals because I am not yet with the overall performance of the team. We are facing a good side with quality players but we will make sure to put everything in place so that we smile at the end of the game,” said Mwansa.

The Nomads are second with 21 points while Moyale are 8th with 14 points. They have both played 11 games.