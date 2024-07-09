The Malawi National Football Team Coach Patrick Mabedi is in the Northern Region where he had a special time with Mzuzu-based Super League teams during their training sessions to appreciate how they are doing their work ahead of Flames’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Flames coach paid a visit to Mzuzu City Hammers on Tuesday morning at Katoto Secondary School ground before watching Moyale Barracks’ session at Mzuzu Stadium in the afternoon.

Speaking after visiting Moyale, Mabedi said he wants to build a good relationship with clubs because they are the ones spending more time with players.

“I am here in the North to watch the players from all the clubs based in this region. This is because we don’t normally have the opportunity to watch their sessions and this visit has allowed me to spot talent and interact with the coaches just to get together and gain knowledge and to try to share some ideas and help each other.

“As a national team coach, it is very important to visit every team so that you can also try to share some ideas with them,” he said.

He then asked the technical panel to create a good relationship with the team’s head coach.

“It’s very important to listen to the head coach because mostly, when things go wrong, it’s the head coach who suffers so I ask them to build a good relationship with the coach,” he concluded.

In his remarks, Moyale’s coach, Prichard Mwansa, said Mabedi’s visit is one way of encouraging the club.

“Am happy that he attended our training session and this is one way of encouraging us. We have exchanged some ideas and learnt something during his visit,” he said.

Mabedi will remain in the city until Saturday to watch the game between Mzuzu City Hammers and Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Flames will soon go into camp to prepare for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in Group L alongside Senegal, Burkina Faso, and Burundi.

Mabedi’s charges will start their campaign at home against Burundi before travelling to Burkina Faso for their second match.

The qualifying matches will be played over the FIFA international windows of September, October, and November this year.