The Ministry of Education has disclosed that Domasi College of Education (DCE) which began its holiday break in March this year, is set to reopen next month.

This is coming when recently some students at DCE voiced their dissatisfaction with the holiday prolongation, saying they were supposed to resume classes on 7th May 2024.

Some concerned students earlier told this publication that their effort to query for school reopening date had proven futile as the school never responded to all of their petitions, compelling them to sort Ministry of Education’s intervention.

In an interview, the Ministry of Education’s public relations officer Mphatso Nkuonera, acknowledged the holiday prolongation, saying the Ministry has been in touch with the College Management.

Nkuonera attributed the extension to the student loan application window, saying the Management wanted to give room for first-year students to access the loan. However, he says the College will reopen next month.

“The (holiday extension) is about alignment with the Loans Board Application window to allow first-year students to access loans right from the first year, and it is also about alignment with the harmonised calendar.

“The College Management has already set the opening date in August 2024, and students will be officially and procedurally communicated in due course,” Nkuonera told Malawi24.

The Ministry has however urged students to always engage the College Management first on any issue to get correct information and updates before going to the media.