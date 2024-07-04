Thousands of people defied all odds and endured the scorching sunshine to witness the burial of Malawis’ legendary music icon, soldier Lucius Banda.

From Andiamo location where the body of the late Banda was lying for the vigil, to Balaka Stadium where a final Requiem Mass took place in honour of the father of the music industry in Malawi, to Sosola village where the remains of the late Banda have been buried, mourners, with keen interest, never wanted to miss every part of the funeral procession for the fallen artist.

At exactly 3:13 PM, the white casket carrying the remains of ‘Soldier ’ Lucius Banda was buried in a graveyard at his home village, Sosola in Balaka District.

President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera led Malawians in the funeral of the late music maestro.

In their eulogy, different speakers at the funeral ceremony praised the fallen hero for being a down-to-earth personality, and with interest in serving the impoverished communities.

Speaking on behalf of President Lazarus Chakwera, minister of Local Government Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda said the president is grieved by the loss of Banda, describing him as a man who gallantly fought for the voiceless.

Speaking earlier, UTM party Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati lamented that June 2024 has bitten them hard as a party after consecutively losing its top leadership.

“The month of June 2024 has been so cruel to us as a party, if it was possible to scrap it off the calendar, I would request it to be removed,” lamented Kaliati.

In his sermon, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of the Lilongwe Archdiocese described Banda as a selfless individual who preached love, and unity and fought for the poor people through his music, regardless of their race and ethnicity.

He therefore requested Malawians to follow the principles which Banda followed to keep his legacy alive.

Speaking on behalf of the arts fraternity in the country, Musicians Union of Malawi President Vitta Chirwa and his Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) counterpart, Reverend Dr.Chimwemwe Mhango said the death has robbed them of one of the pioneers of the music industry who dedicated his time in uplifting and nurturing musicians in the country through his Zembani music company.

“Lucius was a musician of the highest calibre, however, this did not warrant him to isolate himself from the rest of other musicians. He had the heart of nurturing and glooming upcoming artists to realize their full potential in the music industry,” Chirwa said.

Until his death, he was serving as advisor to President Chakwera on Youth and Arts.

On the political scene, he once served as Member of Parliament for Balaka North constituency after winning the parliamentary race on the United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket.

After dumping the UDF, Banda joined the UTM party where he rose to the position of campaign director.

Born on 17 August 1970 Banda died aged 53 on Sunday, 30 June 2024 after battling with kidney failure.

He is survived by a wife and four children.