Malawi National Football Team has been drawn against Senegal, Burkina Faso and Burundi in group L of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following a draw that was conducted by the Confederations of Africa Football (CAF) in South Africa on Thursday.

The draw saw forty-eight countries being pooled into 12 groups of four teams each, with the top two teams in eleven of the groups qualifying directly for the tournament and one other team will join the hosts, Morocco to qualify.

The qualifying matches will be played over the FIFA international windows of September, October and November this year.

Last time out, the Flames were drawn in group D of the Total Energies AFCON qualifiers alongside Egypt, Guinea and Ethiopia, however, the national team failed to qualify for the competition which was staged in Ivory Coast.

The Flames have appeared at Afcon finals on three occasions 1984, 2010 and 2021 where they reached the knockout stages as one of the three placed best losers from their group that had Senegal, Guinea and Zimbabwe, but were knocked out by Morocco in the Round of 16.

The match against the Teranga Lions in the group stages ended 0-0.