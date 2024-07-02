The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) has issued a stern reminder to all students that engaging in examination malpractice is a serious offence, punishable by law.

Following the commencement of the Malawi School Certificate of Education today, a MANEB spokesperson has issued a timely reminder in an interview with Malawi24.

According to Kashitingu, this year’s MSCE exams have started well, with no reports or incidents reported so far.

She reported that 184,978 students registered for the 2024 examination, comprising 96,787 males and 88,191 females. This represents an increase from the previous year’s registration, which saw 154,762 students sign up, including 82,706 males and 72,066 females.

In terms of security, she assured that the Police and the Malawi Defence Force have been providing adequate security coverage throughout the examination period, starting from the Malawi Primary School Leaving Certificate examinations up to the current MSCE examinations.

Meanwhile, Kachitingu has also urged all students to remember to bring their student identification cards with them when entering the examination hall.