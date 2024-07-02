Albert Chigoga has been appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, replacing Suzgo Nyirenda.

“We are excited about the club’s future under Albert’s leadership and confident that he will continue to build on the rich history and legacy of our club,” reads part of the statement the club released earlier today.

This decision follows recent developments after court sheriffs visited the club due to financial issues.

Chigoga, who previously served as the club’s General Secretary and later as Chief Administration Officer since joining in 2017, brings extensive experience in club management and has held senior roles in the research industry, overseeing marketing research projects for local and international companies.

The club’s president Konrad Buckle expressed confidence in Chigoga’s leadership, emphasizing his role in continuing the club’s legacy of excellence in Malawi football.

Bullets who scooped a historic quadruple last year are currently 5th in the TNM Super League of Malawi standings, 13 points behind leaders Silver Strikers.