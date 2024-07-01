While the Catholic Church and Malawians are still mourning the mysterious death of the departed Vice President Saulosi Klaus Chilima, the Government of Malawi announced the death of Malawi’s iconic and legendary artist Lucius Banda who until his death on Sunday 30th June 2024 was President Lazarus Chakwera’s Presidential Advisor on Youth and Arts.

Lucius Banda fondly referred to as ‘Soldier” died at Sunninghill Hospital in South Africa where he had been receiving medical treatment since 8th March 2024 and fought gallantly and courageously for the betterment of the lives of ordinary people through his music and politics.

President Lazarus Chakwera while mourning Soldier Lucius Banda describes Banda’s legacy as a champion of the oppressed and a beacon of hope who will forever inspire many Malawians saying his contributions to the country’s culture and governance will be cherished and remembered.

Chakwera says Banda’s political activism through his music that captured Malawian’s hopes and dreams, especially during the fight for democracy, has profoundly shaped the country by giving voice to the voiceless and challenging injustices.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Banda family, friends and all Malawians, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” reads Chakwera’s eulogy on the wall.

Veteran musician Billy Kaunda has been quoted in the media as having described the departed Soldier Lucius Banda as a great artist who presented grievances and concerns of poor Malawians to the government through his music.

Kaunda says the death of Soldier Lucius Banda is a great loss to the entire music industry in the country and Malawians will continue to celebrate his life forever.

June 2024 shall be remembered in the country’s history as the darkest month when prominent people closed their eyes and bidden bye to the earthly world after accomplishing God’s mission starting with Broadcaster and Actor Hope Chisanu, Lawyer Ralph Kasambara SC, Saulosi Klaus Chilima and 8 others who were tragically killed in a plane crash in Mzimba, and today, Soldier Lucius Banda.