In a heartfelt tribute to the late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, youth from UTM in Dwangwa have organized a solemn candlelight memorial service.

The event is scheduled to take place at Chipiku Square in Dwangwa on Sunday, June 30, 2024, running from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The occasion, designated with a dress code of black or dark attire, aims to honour Vice President Chilima’s enduring legacy. Participants are encouraged to bring their candles, symbolizing the illumination of his impactful contributions and commemorating his role as a generational hero. The memorial not only pays homage to Vice President Chilima but also recognizes the contributions of eight others who have left lasting impressions on their community.

In a message of encouragement, the organizers remind attendees of the Chichewa phrase: “Osaopa. Osatopa. Osafooka.” This translates to “Don’t fear. Don’t get tired. Don’t lose hope.” These words encapsulate the spirit of resilience and determination that Vice President Chilima exemplified throughout his life.

The candlelight memorial service organized by UTM youth in Dwangwa stands as a poignant moment of reflection and unity, celebrating the legacy of a leader who inspired hope and progress within Malawi and beyond.