The centre cannot hold in South Africa where the coalition government involving the ANC and DA, which formed government of national unity (GNU) has completely collapsed, insider sources have confirmed.

Highly placed sources within the ANC have confirmed to IOL Politics that the deal is all but over following a series of disagreements and public spats between the two parties.

It was recently leaked that the pro-White, capitalist party, DA, had set out a demand for 10 cabinet ministers, including the Finance Minister. However, the ANC, which is a pan-Africanist party that has been fighting for equality and against the inequality of Apartheid, found the marriage bound to fail.

The coalition shocked many people, considering the two parties have opposing ideologies.

The demands were described as unrealistic by critics, intended to hold the office of the presidency to ransom.

“Just a week after electing Ramaphosa as president, the deal has reportedly backfired due to a squabble over positions and ministries,” reports IOL.

The source told the publication that the situation within the GNU was worsened by “how the DA has conducted itself, particularly around leaking information and letters to the media.”

Senior members of the ANC vehemently opposed the coalition with the DA in the GNU, considering how it promotes white supremacy and racist ideologies.

The DA’s leadership defended a racist member of the party who was put forward as a parliamentarian.

The GNU was necessitated after no party secured an outright majority in the elections. However, the ANC remained the largest party. Former President Jacob Zuma’s MK Party came third, while the Pan Africanist movement, EFF, led by the former ANC youth leader, Julius Malema, was demoted to fourth.