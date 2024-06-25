The organizers of the Beerland Festival have announced that Young Stunna, known for his Amapiano sound, will be performing at Scallaz Cafe in Blantyre-Malawi, on July 13th, 2024.

The country was initially expecting a performance by the artist on May 24th this year. However, he was unable to appear after missing his flight, yet the show did go on with local acts stepping up to perform.

The organizer said: “We will ensure everything is properly arranged this time to avert the problems that happened before.”

Among the local talent scheduled to bring vitality to the occasion are Zeze, Kell Kay, Tuno, Fada Moti, Crispy Malawi, and Eli Nuchi.

The highly regarded master of ceremonies Blak Jak, also known by his professional moniker Che Kalonda, has been tapped to preside over the entire occasion.

The esteemed DJs Mighty Virus, Flame, Zulu, Vineaq, and Aux are slated to enchant fans with their captivating mixing.

