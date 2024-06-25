The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued a warning regarding Loreal Dark and Lovely Shampoo, advising against its purchase and use.

Released today 25, June 2024, the CFTC statement disclosed that Loreal South Africa has recalled the 50ml single-use neutralizing shampoo from the market due to bacterial contamination.

The affected product is reported to be included in Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus Kits (Regular and Super) as well as the Dark and Lovely Anti Breakage Kit manufactured by Loreal South Africa.

Produced in April 2023 in South Africa and exported to neighboring countries, the shampoo is deemed to pose a risk of scalp infections, particularly for individuals with compromised immune systems.

While CFTC is yet to confirm the presence of the recalled product in the Malawi market, it urges consumers, distributors, and the public to cease selling and using the shampoo immediately.

The commission went on to advise anyone holding stocks of the product to return them to their suppliers for a full refund.

“The Commission is, however, urging consumers, distributors and the general public to stop the sale and use of the product. Those with stocks or in possession of the said products should return them to their suppliers and get a full refund, ” reads part of the statement.