Tributes are pouring in for musician-cum-graphic designer Spyral Mwenya, who died today following a road accident in Mzuzu over the weekend.

Tsar Leo who is Mwenya’s close friend has told local media houses that the artist died when a car he was travelling in from a relative’s funeral in Mzuzu was involved in a head-on collision over the weekend.

Known for his captivating storytelling style that matched catchy melodies, and stunning visuals, Mwenya’s death is being described as a significant loss to the music and graphic design industries.

Fellow musicians such as Kell Kay, Tuno Mw, Phyzix, and Don Tarz, among others, have expressed their condolences with gospel songbird Wendy Harawa saying, “Oh no, no Abale! Lord have mercy upon us, give us more life by your will to live the purpose. May His soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, people are flocking and commenting on a Facebook post the artist made on Thursday last week where he said, ”The best thing to do with Malawi is to leave’’.

Spyral who was born Kennedy Mwenye, was set to release a new song on 13 June this year but postponed to the first week of July following the death of Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima who perished in a plane crash alongside eight others.

He was born on June 13, 1995 and hailed from Chikulamayembe village in Rumphi district. Until his death, he was working as a graphic designer for FD Communications.