Rumphi-based new boys in this year’s NRFA SIMSO League Thaboland on Sunday afternoon produced one of their best performances in the league to outclass Ekwendeni Hard knockers by 3 goals to nil.

Both teams played cautiously in the opening minutes but a long clearance from the visitors’ defence found Patrick Kasambala who outrun Hard Knocker’s defence before Coolry slotted passing the advancing keeper to give them a lead at 4 minutes.

Moments later, Mwaona Chaipa doubled the visitors’ lead connecting Kasambala’s cross who was fed by Captain Alick Harawa from the right.

The home team looked jittery from the word go as they kept on conceding several free kicks and despite making a double substitution minutes into the second half, they conceded yet another goal when Owen Gondwe scored through a powerful header after connecting a cross from Patrick Kasambala whose combination with Alick Harawa gave the home defence a bitter taste of the day.

So it ended Ekwendeni Hard Knockers 0 Thaboland 3

Victor Kapemba, Team Manager for Ekwendeni Hard Knockers while conceding the defeat blamed it on injuries and break but was optimistic about getting back to winning ways.

“We didn’t play well today as we conceded avoidable goals. We have several injuries so lack of coordination is affecting us and the break that we recently had also had an effect on us but we have hope that we will start winning soon and we will qualify for the top 8,” he said.

Thaboland FC mentor Chomac Chavula attributed the win to good preparation and a tactical approach.

“We planned to attack more from the word goal hence those early goals and the coming in of the veterans helped our young stars to play with confidence and we believe better things are coming,” a visibly excited Chavula said in a post-match interview.

In another game played in Cluster B, Chipolopolo was held in a one-all draw by visitors Ekwaiweni Tafika Sports Academy.

With a point, it means Ekwaiweni Tafika Sports Academy has equalled points with leaders Lube Masters with a goal difference separating the two while the win has pushed Thaboland to third position.