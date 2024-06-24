Rumphi East Parliamentarian, Kamlepo Kalua, and the leader of Malawi First, Bon Kalindo, are scheduled to appear in court today in Lilongwe to face charges related to cybercrime.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed this development in an interview with Malawi24.

Bon Kalindo

Kalaya stated that the two were arrested based on evidence indicating their involvement in cyber-related crimes, specifically concerning voice notes and written texts that have been circulating on social media.

Some reports also indicate that Kalindo’s lawyer, Khwima Mchizi, will file for Kalindo’s bail once he has entered a plea in court.

Meanwhile, Kalindo was arrested on Thursday in Salima, while Kamlepo was arrested on Friday morning at his house in Blantyre. Both face the same charges.