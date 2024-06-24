Speculation, at the beginning of this season, arose that Stain Davie’s time at Bwandiro might conclude with Peter Mponda’s arrival.

Given Mponda’s preference for ball-playing forwards, many assumed Davie would no longer feature in the plans for the Central Bankers.

Silver would go on for an overhaul that saw 8 players leave before the start of the season but Davie remained on the team.

Accompanying Mponda’s arrival were the signings of Binwell Kantinji and Charles Chipala from Civo United and Dedza Dynamos, respectively.

These moves by Silver Strikers predicted a bleak future in sky-blue clours for Davie. As expected, playing time has been reduced for Davie who finds it challenging to secure a spot in Mponda’s team this season.

The two additions Chipala and Kantinji have so far collectively scored 6 goals, with the latter grabbing 4 goals making him the team’s leading top-scorer.

Despite having limited playing time, Davie has proven invaluable, matching the impact of the new arrivals.

From the 9 games Silver Strikers have played so far, there have been only 4 appearances for Davie and interestingly he is a leading goal-creator in the league joint with three others.

Chikaiko Batson who has played 10 games for Civil United got 3 assists. Muhamad Biason, who has played 9 games for Civil United got 3 assists. Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ Wisdom Mpinganjira who has played 10 matches got 3 assists.

Remarkably, Davie matches the three assistors having played only times for Silver Strikers who lead the 2024 TNM Super League of Malawi with 25 points from 9 games.

Davie’s former coach Pieter de Jongh valued him during his tenure with the club, resulting in him scoring a total number of 9 goals last season.

The forward, who joined Silver Strikers from TN Stars in 2020 on a three-year deal, represented Malawi in the 2021 African Cup of Nations but did not score during the tournament.

Despite an offer from Township Rollers FC in Botswana following a successful trial, Davie remained with Silver Strikers as the deal failed to materialize.

Silver Strikers will face Mighty Wakawaka Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium in a few hours to come as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the league table.

Given his impressive numbers, Davie is set to be given some playing time this afternoon as he aims to continue proving his doubters wrong.