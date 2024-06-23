FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ woes in the 2024 season continued on Sunday afternoon when they gave away a second-half lead draw 1-all against Creck Sporting Club at Civo Stadium on a cold Sunday afternoon.

The defending champions needed to bounce back from their first loss of the season at the hands of Silver Strikers before the international break, but their performance was nowhere near perfection as they endured yet another frustrating afternoon against a side that gave it all to earn a point over the 2023 quadruple winners.

The People’s Team dominated the opening minutes with a passing game, but they struggled to make amends in the final third.

Bullets’s first attempt came in the 7th minute through Stanley Billiat, who was denied by Charles Chisale with a brilliant save for a corner-kick, which was easily defended by Talandira Chigaula

At the other end of the field, a well-placed counter-attack almost resulted in a goal for the hosts when George Chaomba got the better of Clyde Senaji before releasing a powerful shot that missed Richard Chimbamba’s right-hang goal post with an inch.

Moments later, Patrick Mwaungulu almost scored a stunning goal in the 11th minute when he was set up by Babatunde Adepoju on the edge of the penalty box, but his volley missed the upright with an inch.

Babatunde was next to try his luck outside the penalty box in the 15th minute, but his powerful shot was directed straight at Chisale, who, at this moment, was in control of everything thrown at him.

With the half-hour mark played, Precious Sambani made a brilliant run to his left before sending a diagonal ball into the box to Mathews Masamba, who failed to tap in from close range.

The visitors were able to keep possession, but they couldn’t make further progress in the transition phase until Hassan Kajoke missed a chance from a corner kick in the 40th minute.

As Bullets pressed for a goal, they were also vulnerable to counterattacks and they nearly conceded a goal in the 43rd minute when Chaomba made a run before shooting at goal, but Nickson Nyasulu came to Bullets’ rescue with a timely intervention to concede a set piece which was easily defended by the defender and that was all for the half.

After the recess, Pasuwa brought in Ernest Petro for Kajoke to try to be more offensive in a desperate search for a goal. However, the visitors started the final half on a low note as they could not manage to hold on to the ball in the opening minutes.

Sambani had his shot going wide in the 50th minute before Hadji Wali’s brilliant defending to deny Mwaungulu from scoring from a set piece.

But, the moment that all Bullets fans were waiting for arrived in the 58th minute when a cross from Sambani caught the defensive duo of Wali and Kagaula napping in the line of duty as they failed to clear the ball away from the box.

Mwaungulu was on standby and wasted no time by firing at goal to give Bullets a lead. This was his sixth goal in the current campaign.

Pasuwa made a triple substitution when he brought in Precious Phiri, Chawanangwa Gumbo, and Crispin Mapemba for Masamba, Billiat, and Sambani

Bullets’s lead only lasted for less than ten minutes as MacDonald Mtetemera’s charges leveled the scoreline in the 67th minute through substitute Gift Kadawati who produced a powerful header from Wali’s cross to beat Chimbamba to his near post, 1-1.

Bullets should have restored their lead in the 69th minute, but Phiri’s header inside the penalty box went wide.

Mtetemera brought in Tathedwa Willard for the injured Chigaula while Bullets kept on pushing for a goal, but they lacked the much-needed firepower upfrontChisale denied Babatunde from scoring with a fantastic save.

Defender Senaji was seen to have pulled his muscles in the 86th minute, and he was replaced by Chikumbutso Salima, who was making his appearance for the first time since sustaining an injury against Mighty Tigers in April.

Salima delivered a very dangerous cross in the 89th minute, but Wali was very alert with a massive clearance.

Despite adding eight minutes to the clock, Bullets couldn’t capitalize as they registered their sixth draw of the season, lying 5th in the standings with 15 points, ten points behind the Central Bankers who will face Tigers on Monday.

At Chitowe Stadium, Mafco FC bounced back from their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creck when they comfortably defeated Chitipa United 2-0 to move up to the 11th position with 13 points.

Yohane Malunga and Peter Kasonga scored in the first half to earn all the points for Stereo Gondwe’s side.

As for Chitipa, the defeat means they are still stuck in the 15th position with five points from ten games.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Christopher Kumwembe scored his first-ever hat-trick to inspire Mighty Mukuru Wanderers to a comfortable 3-0 win over Civil Service United to move into the second position with 18 points. This was Meck Mwase’s second win in a row since taking over the job from Nsazurwimo Ramadan.

At Mulanje Park Stadium, a last-minute strike from FOMO’s Auther Kalondola denied Dedza Dynamos all the points as the two teams shared a point each. The visitors took a lead in the 65th minute through Samson Olatubosun’s penalty, but the hosts scored in the 90th minute to earn an important point.

The Mulanje-based side is 13th in the table with 11 points, while Dynamos are 9th in the standings with 13 points.

At Mpira Stadium, Bangwe All Stars and Mzuzu City Hammers played out to a goalless draw.

The Bangwe-based side is 14th with seven points while the Hammers are fourth with 17 points.