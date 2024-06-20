Government has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of refugees and asylum seekers in the country.

The remarks were made by the Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma, as the country joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Refugee Day.

According to Ng’oma, Malawi has a long and proud history of extending a hand of friendship and support to those fleeing conflict and persecution.

The Minister said that this is the time for the citizenry to reflect on the shared humanity and pressing need for solidarity in action.

He has further called upon refugees and asylum seekers to ensure that there is collective action and responsibility in upholding the laws of the country.

“Our nation has opened its doors to refugees, offering them sanctuary, dignity, and hope as we have embraced the principles of solidarity, recognizing that the plight of refugees is not just a distant concern, but a shared responsibility that demands a collective action,” Ng’oma said.

He added that the government is committed to supporting refugees and asylum seekers, hence identifying the new settlement like Kayilizi in Chitipa district.

Ng’oma pointed out that the Government will continue to repatriate refugees and asylum seekers as well as offer them the opportunity to integrate by the laws of the country.

He has since urged the citizenry to remain vigilant in safeguarding the peace and security of the country to live with peace and tranquillity.

World Refugee Day falls on 20th June annually, and this year the day is being commemorated under the theme,” Solidarity in action: building solutions together”. The day will be commemorated locally on 4th July 2024 at the Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa district.