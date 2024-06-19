The government has assured the nation that President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will appoint a vice President by law.

Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu told journalists in Lilongwe on Tuesday that His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera will uphold the constitution order in the appointment of the Vice President following the death of late Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and nine others in Military Plane Clash on Monday, 10th June 2024.

Following the death of Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, the Malawi Law Society issued a statement on 13th June 2024 calling for authorities to uphold the constitutional order in the management of the tragedy.

Minister of Information and Digitization, Moses Kunkuyu

Among others, MLS advised the general public that under sections 84 and 88 of the constitution as read with section 45 of the General Interpretation Act President Chakwera is required to appoint a replacement Vice president within 7 days after the death of the vice president and in computing the 7 days from the date of death to exclude any Sunday or Public holiday.

The letter signed by its Chairperson Patrick Mpaka indicated that MLS expects that by and not later than 19th June 2024, President Chakwera should have appointed a person to replace the late Right Honourable Dr Saulos Chilima.

In his speech during the Press briefing, Kunkuyu said people should not worry about it because President Chakwera respects the rule of law.

“Let me assure you that His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will always uphold the constitution as he has been doing since he ascended into power in 2020,” said Kunkuyu.

He added that the president knows what is supposed to be done concerning the constitution knows the time we are going through and who has been in charge of the affairs of the country.

Kunkuyu also thanked all stakeholders including local media, the Catholic Church, and UTM for any support rendered to the government and bereaved families.