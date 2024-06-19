After a brief hiatus, the TNM Super League of Malawi is set for an action-packed return this weekend with a lineup of thrilling fixtures.

Reigning champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, currently fourth in the standings, are eager to rebound from their recent home defeat to the league leaders. They face debutants Creck FC on Sunday in what promises to be a competitive match.

Simultaneously, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers aim to secure a top-two position as they host Civil United at Kamuzu Stadium on the same day.

Meanwhile, Bangwe All Stars, another Blantyre-based team, will clash with Mzuzu City Hammers at Mpira Stadium, adding to the weekend’s excitement.

Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos, coming off a 3-1 loss in their last outing against the Nomads, seek redemption when they travel to face newly promoted Fomo FC at Mulanje Park on Sunday.

In a crucial match to escape the relegation zone, Mafco FC and Chitipa United will battle it out at Chitowe Stadium, both teams eager for valuable points.

Up in the northern region, Karonga United, currently 12th, will host Moyale FC, positioned 7th, in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

The league leaders will return to action on Monday against Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium, aiming to extend their dominance.

Rounding off match week 10, rookies Baka City will host 2016 league winners Kamuzu Barracks at Karonga Stadium, promising fans another intriguing fixture.

With such enticing matchups on the horizon, football enthusiasts across Malawi eagerly await the league’s return this weekend after the nation was dealt with the loss of its Vice President who was killed in a plane crash on 10th June and was laid to rest on the 17th.