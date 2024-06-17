Malawi’s former president Professor Peter Mutharika, has described the late Dr Saulos Chilima as a wealth of skills politician who helped him to stabilize the currency and nurtured a thriving business environment in Malawi.

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, Mutharika hailed the fallen United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader for his memorable life and exceptional leadership qualities.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader said his choice for Chilima as his vice in the 2014 elections, met with scepticism from both within and outside his party, but said he stood up to his choice because he saw in him the potential to help him fix the country.

Our efforts bore fruits – Mutharika

He said “The risk I took that day paid off when, in May, we were sworn into office and wasted no time in hitting the ground running. Over twelve months, our efforts bore fruit: we stabilized the currency, reduced inflation, restored security, and nurtured a thriving business environment.

“We believed in each other, supported each other through challenges, and worked hand in hand to realize our shared vision for Malawi.”

He mentioned unwavering compassion, rare courage, wisdom in decision-making, and steadfast dedication to the people of Malawi as some of Chilima’s traits that amazed him during their journey in the political arena.

While expressing sadness that circumstances eventually led them down divergent paths, Mutharika said he has always held Chilima in the highest esteem – akin to a son.

The former Malawi leader also pointed out that as he laid wreaths on Chilima’s final home, he could not help but remember the dynamic young man he walked with into Comesa Hall, both of them driven by a shared determination to uplift Malawi.

Late Dr Chilima who died alongside eight other officials in a plane crash last Monday in Chikangawa forest, Mzimba, has been laid to rest on Monday 17 June 2024 at Nsipe in Ntcheu district. He was survived by a wife and two children.