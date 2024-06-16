In a somber gathering at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the National Advocacy Platform (NAP), paid their respects to President Lazarus Chakwera following the tragic loss of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others in a Military plane crash.

NAP Chairperson, Benedicto Kondowe, led the delegation and expressed heartfelt sympathy and pledged unwavering support to the President and the nation during this sorrowful time.

Kondowe emphasized the CSOs’ commitment to maintaining peace and national security, assuring the President of their solidarity.

“We would also want to affirm our commitment to the prevalence of peace and national security. So as non-state actors, we will stand by you to ensure peace prevails,” Kondowe stated.

President Chakwera, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude for the comforting and encouraging messages from the CSOs.

“I must also condole you because what has befallen us is something which has affected all of us. We must grieve and comfort each other because it helps all of us to have closure,” said Chakwera.

The loss of Vice President Chilima has sent shockwaves across the nation, and the outpouring of support from various sectors, including civil society, reflects the collective grief and solidarity in Malawi.

The CSOs’ visit underscores the critical role non-state actors play in fostering peace and unity, particularly in times of national tragedy.

As the nation grapples with this immense loss, the commitment of the CSOs to stand by the government and the people of Malawi highlights the importance of collective effort in maintaining peace and stability.

Their pledge to support the President and work towards national security is a testament to the strength and resilience of Malawian society.

The tragic incident has not only brought about a profound sense of loss but has also reinforced the need for unity and mutual support.

In these trying times, the collaboration between the government and civil society will be crucial in helping the nation heal and move forward.

The body of Chilima will be laid to rest on Monday at Nsipe in Ntcheu district.