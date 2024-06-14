The Zambezi Evangelical Church (ZEC) mourns the loss of Vice President Saulos Chilima, describing him as a dedicated advocate for Malawi’s democratic progress and a committed servant to humanity.



Reverend Robert Yanduya, General Secretary of ZEC, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of Vice President Chilima, highlighting his role as a beacon of hope and unity for the nation.



Reverend Yanduya emphasized Chilima’s tireless dedication to uplifting others and promoting common goals, aligning with the core values of ZEC since its establishment in 1892.



He lauded Chilima’s unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between church and state and advancing humanitarian causes.



“Dr Chilima was a formidable beacon of hope for Malawi’s Democratic project, he was a catalyst of common aspirations, an ardent believer of church, state interface, and an advocate of progressive human welfare which are the very tenets which ZEC has stood for since its commissioning in 1892,” Yanduya explained.



Chilima’s remarkable work ethic and resilience in the face of adversity were also acknowledged by Reverend Yanduya, who drew strength from biblical scriptures to offer solace to the bereaved families.



Quoting Corinthians 5:1-3, he assured that God’s protection encompasses His people during times of sorrow.



The tragic plane crash, which claimed the lives of Vice President Chilima, former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, and seven others, has plunged the nation into mourning.



The Zambezi Evangelical Church stands in solidarity with President Lazarus Chakwera and the grieving families, seeking divine strength and comfort in this challenging period.

