Domasi Institute of Management and Technology (DIMT) in Zomba has awarded 207 students with diplomas at a graduation that took place at Robins Park in Zomba City.

The students were awarded diplomas in Data Management, Public Health, HIV and Aids Management, Human Resources Management, Community Development and Social Work, Agribusiness Management, Hotels and Hospitality Management, Nutrition, Food Security and Sustainable Development among others.

Principal of DIMT, Alfred Gulani, advised the graduates to also create employment other than looking for employment which is scarce nowadays.

Speaking during the graduation, Gulani urged the graduating students to be job creators other than job seekers, adding that this is in line with Malawi Vision 2063 on youth economic empowerment and job creation.

“It is difficult to secure jobs in government, and companies. I therefore encourage you to create a job and be economically self-reliant,” the principal urged the 207 graduating students.

Guest of honour at the DIMT graduation was Charles Chimpeni, Director of Technical and Membership Services at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM)

He also acknowledged a good number of girls graduates who made it to the end despite challenges that could make them drop on the way, saying this was encouraging.

Chimpeni therefore advised the graduating students to avoid corruption in the place of work, saying corruption is counterproductive to social-economic development.

Speaking on behalf of fellow graduates, Steria Solijala said hard work and spirit paid for the success of the 207 students.

Steria, who graduated with a distinction in Public Health Management, pledged to continue excelling in all her endeavours.

She also called her fellow graduates to work extra hard to achieve what they desired.

This was DlMT’s second graduation since the college was established in 2019.