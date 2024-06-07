Encouraging government-owned secondary schools to adopt the diligent work ethic observed in private schools, an education expert highlights the consistent achievement of private institutions in sending a higher percentage of students to public universities.

The National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) recently announced successful candidates for tertiary education in public universities, with private secondary schools contributing significantly more students than their public counterparts.

Among private schools, Maranatha Academy leads the list with 246 students selected for public universities, followed by Chaminade Marianist with 167 students.

In an interview with Malawi24, education expert Lexon Ndalama noted the culture of hard work prevalent in private schools, contrasting it with the lack thereof in many public schools.

Ndalama remarked, “Private schools invest more resources to achieve better results, operating with a business-oriented mindset. This dedication and resource allocation contribute to their success.”

Highlighting the importance of school resourcing, Ndalama suggested that if the commitment seen in private institutions extends to government schools, significant improvements could be realized. He emphasized the need for teachers to be patriotic and dedicated to their duties.

Dr. Ernest Kaonga, Managing Director of Maranatha Academy, attributed their institution’s performance to a commitment to enhancing Malawi’s education system. He expressed gratitude to parents for their trust and pledged to continue their efforts.

Other notable schools sending a substantial number of students to public universities this year include Loyola Jesuits, Dedza Secondary School, Likuni Girls, Bakhita Girls, and Mary Mount.

Out of 19,250 applicants this year, 9,226 students were selected for public universities, while 1,896 students gained admission to Domasi and Nalikule Colleges of Education.