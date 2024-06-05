Following public outcry on the Private Schools Association of Malawi’s (PRISAM) K5 million pledge to the top five female JCE students, the association has extended the pledge to the top five male students.

The public expressed dissatisfaction over the association’s decision only to promise to give One million Kwacha each to five female students who will perform exceptionally well in this year’s Junior Certificate of Education exams.

For instance, while commenting on the story on our Facebook page, Chippie Walello Mwale wondered about the decision, saying; “Where is the world placing a boy child? This kind of story breaks my poor heart! May God bless me!”

However, PRISAM President Ernest Kaonga told this publication that after going through all the concerns, the association has decided to extend the offer to male students from public and private schools.

Kaonga said “We are a listening association and we thought it wise to incorporate boys in our pledge to outstanding students. So l can confirm that we have put aside K10 million for five boys and five girls who will score highly in the 2024 JCE.”

The PRISAM president further acknowledged the need to motivate both male and female students claiming they are all a foundation of a developed nation.

This year, 163,950 candidates are sitting for the 2024 JCE examination which started on Tuesday 4 May 2024. Out of the population, 84,226 are female candidates while 79,724 are male candidates.