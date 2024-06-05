Johannesburg, South Africa – Vredendal’s Brand Nissan dealership clinched the coveted title of Nissan Dealer of the Year for South Africa, while Mauritius’s ABC Motors was crowned Nissan Independent Markets Africa (NIMA) National Sales Company of the Year at a gala function held at the Sandton City Convention Centre last Friday evening.

Drawing together the global Japanese car maker’s partners from across its Independent Markets Africa and South African networks for the first-ever continental awards ceremony in South Africa, the event was a true celebration of the company’s African legacy and continental presence, said Nissan Africa managing director Sherief Eldessouky.

South Africa’s other finalists for Dealer of the Year included Morgan Nissan Lydenburg, which won the Small Dealer of the Year category; BB Mount Fuji (Medium Dealer); NTT Nissan Klerksdorp (Large Dealer); and NTT Nissan Bloemfontein as Mega Dealer of the Year. Brand Nissan Vredendal also won the Very Small Dealer of the Year category, securing the overall winner title for South Africa.

For Nissan Independent Markets Africa, Caetano Formula West Africa in Congo won the Small National Sales Company of the Year category, with Caetano Formula West Africa in Gabon winning the Medium category, and ABC Motors Mauritius winning the Large National Sales Company of the Year.

Igniting the awards

The gala event, marking the culmination of the annual Nissan Africa Conference, recognised a range of top performers, including Best Nissan Finance Dealer and Best Nissan Customer Satisfaction in Sales and Service, won by Algoa Nissan in South Africa and Motorcare Limited in Uganda. Other awards included Best Customer Satisfaction in New Vehicle Sales, Best Fleet Sales, After Sales and Service, and recognition of the best salespeople in various categories of Nissan’s key models.

Nissan’s success stems from having the right vehicles for the right market, supported by the right people. The gala event was an opportunity to recognise these individuals and organisations, said Maciej Klenkiewicz, managing director of Nissan South Africa and Independent Markets Africa.

“From South Africa, we learn that we are because of others. In Africa, we say if we want to go fast, we go alone, but if we want to go far, we go together.

“Friday night was a reflection of both concepts. We are a company made up of incredible people with an incredible African legacy that spans more than 60 years. Our partnerships across the continent provide a fantastic footprint, ensuring that the vehicles we sell can be serviced and supported to the highest global standards wherever they are sold.

“It is a true pleasure and privilege to recognise those people from across Africa and here in South Africa and properly honour them in this way,” Klenkiewicz said.