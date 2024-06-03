The budget for this year’s Umthetho ceremony has been pegged at nearly K78 million, according to organizers.

The Mzimba Heritage Association (MZIHA) has disclosed that almost K78 million will be needed to cater for expenses during the ceremony which has been earmarked for July 31 to August 3 at the base of Hora Mountain in Mzimba.

The Association’s General Secretary, Kingsley Jere says preparations for the annual event are currently underway, calling on traditional leaders to contribute K2 million each.

His Royal Highness Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V

According to Jere, the ceremony is paramount as far as the promotion of peaceful co-existence among people of different ethnicities is concerned.

”Culture is identity. The ceremony is a platform for people of different cultural backgrounds to interact and also share business opportunities,” he said.

The event will be held under the theme “A traditional catalyst for unity to fight climate change.”

Jere stressed that there is a direct link between culture and the issues of climate change hence the theme.

This year’s commemorations will also mark a decade since Inkosi ya Makhosi Mbwelwa V ascended to the throne.