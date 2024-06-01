Ahead of the Malawi-Tanzania Trade and Investment Forum which will be held in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania from 12 to 13 June this year, Standard Bank plc has supported the Ministry of Trade with US$10 Million ( 17.2 Million kwacha ) towards the event.

Speaking at the handover ceremony yesterday, Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe said the sponsorship will play a vital role in facilitating meaningful discussions, networking opportunities, and the exchange of innovative ideas among stakeholders

He added that the contribution by Standard Bank demonstrates the bank’s commitment to enhancing regional integration and unlocking Malawi’s investment potential for future prosperity.

“The contribution we have received today from Standard Bank will help bring together experts, policymakers, and business leaders to explore opportunities and address regional trade and investment challenges. I want to express my sincere gratitude to Standard Bank for their trust and support in this initiative. Your contribution of US$10,000 will undoubtedly enhance the forum’s impact and success,” said Gwengwe.

In his remarks, Graham Chipande, the Head of Business and Commercial at Standard Bank, said the Bank is committed to providing financial support to the Malawi government for attaining Malawi 2063.

“As a continuation of Standard Bank’s role in driving Malawi’s growth through trade and foreign direct investment, we are pleased to announce a contribution of U$10,000 (over MWK17.2 Million) to the Ministry of Trade to facilitate the country’s participation at next month’s Malawi Investment Forum in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. This is a joint contribution between Standard Bank Malawi (US$5,000) and Stanbic Bank Tanzania (US$5,000),” he explained.

According to Chipande, the upcoming MIF in Tanzania is important as Dar es Salaam is Malawi’s most important trade corridor in the North.

“We believe the forum will open a new frontier of opportunity for Malawian traders and businesses seeking linkages with Tanzanian partners. The forum also provides an opportunity for trade facilitation and documentation,” said Chipande.

The Malawi Investment Forum will be held under the theme “Enhancing Regional Integration for Malawi’s Investment Potential and Future Prosperity.”