The First Capital Bank (FCB) has unveiled a mobile banking application that allows customers to enjoy mobile banking services with advanced features conveniently.

The “FCB Corporate App” was launched on Friday in Blantyre. According to the Bank’s Digital Sales Manager Priscilla Zuze, the business mobile app gives customers an omni-channel online banking experience.

Zuze said through the app, which can be downloaded on Apple Store and Play Store, “Customers will be able to do everything else that they do on internet banking such as viewing, downloading account statements, performing funds transfers, paying their utility bills, paying MRA payments, and also setting recurring payments and making bulk uploads.”

She said the app gives their customers total control over their money and also gives customers a chance of not just going on the web every time they want to transact but simply going on their phones and tapping on a button.

At the same event, the bank officially launched the “ Don’t Copy and Paste, Switch to Afana Ophusha” Promotion which will run up to 30th September, 2024.

The Bank’s Retail Segment Manager Janet Sipanala said the promotion wants to support University students in Malawi with money for their daily upkeep.

She said the promotion will see five University students winning K1 million each in monthly draws, while 252 others will be winning fortnight cash prizes and other consolation prizes such as branded T-shirts and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets replica jerseys.

To enter the promotion, all University students are encouraged to open a student account, transact on First App at least twice a week, and keep a minimum account balance of MK10,000 to qualify for fortnightly draws.