Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM), has offered a full scholarship to an 18-year-old boy who was on the verge of dropping out of school as his parents could not manage to pay for his school fees at Chaminade Secondary School.

Recently, social media was awash with news about Yohane Lefasi, who was an outstanding student at Patsakhondo Primary School in the 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination.

However, Lefasi’s parents with help from other well-wishers, only managed to pay school fees for one term and last term the boy never reported for school.

After learning about the intelligent boy’s situation through social media, PRISAM has offered him a full scholarship at Maranatha Boys Academy for his entire secondary school education.

In an interview, PRISMA vice president Patricia Chisi said this is the association’s expression of commitment towards improving education and added that they can’t allow an intelligent boy like Lefasi to drop out of school because of school fees.

“After learning about the situation of the intelligent boy, as PRISAM we saw it necessary to bail him out as we did with the Chiradzulu boy and other deserving students before. He needs not to drop out of school,” Chisi said.

Chisi also indicated that PRISAM will continue offering scholarships to marginalized students at both secondary and tertiary levels so that no students fail to complete their education because of school fees.