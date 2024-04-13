The Minister of Homeland Security Dr Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma has disclosed that the country will establish the law enforcement academy.

Ng’oma made the remarks at Limbe police training school during the passing out of over 1350 recruits.

According to Ng’oma, the decision was made after noticing that criminals have become sophisticated, hence the need for the officers to be a step ahead in dealing with them.

He added that the academy will be critical in providing opportunities for the officers to upgrade their skills.

The Minister said the academy will also serve other security agencies under the Ministry of Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, the minister has expressed the government’s commitment to continue lobbying for budgetary support for the recruitment and training of police officers.

“Our vision is to bridge the gap by 2026 and in the long run, this will feed into the vision 2063 for an efficient, competent, and secure apparatus,” he explained.

On her part, the Inspector General of Malawi Police, Merlyn Yolamu, applauded the government for its interest in improving the welfare of the police officers through training and construction of staff houses among others.